Latest ‘Madden’ game says Chargers play in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Los Angeles Chargers play in San Diego’s Mission Valley, according to one scene in the latest NFL video game from EA Sports.

Michael Cook, a local to San Diego, noticed on Tuesday that an announcer in the “ Madden 19” video game — which is set for release this week — made an error in suggesting the Chargers still play in San Diego, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported . He shared a clip of that blunder on Twitter.

“EA Sports coverage of the NFL takes us to the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego, California,” the announcer says in the clip of a kickoff in a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Really Madden? "EA Sport's coverage of the NFL takes us to the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego" #PS4share pic.twitter.com/r1WmZJfmXO — Michael Cook (@COOK17) August 8, 2018

EA Sports quickly responded after The San Diego Union-Tribune reached out for comment, calling the reference “a bug” in the game’s commentary and tweeting this in response to the clip.

