‘It’s a lie,’ Holy Fire arson suspect tells judge

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A man suspected of starting the destructive Holy Fire in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County appeared in front of a judge for the first time Friday and yelled out "It's a lie" when the charges against him were read out loud.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was charged Thursday on suspicion of aggravated arson with the intent to cause injury to another or damage property, arson of an inhabited property, arson of forest, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court that day, but refused to leave his cell. His arraignment was again continued on Friday to Aug. 17.

At times, Clark paced while in handcuffs and flipped his long hair back.

When the judge described his right to a preliminary hearing, Clark said, “I do not understand, though I will say, ‘yay’ at this time.”

He then thanked the judge, the video showed.

His bail was set at $1 million and Clark offered to pay the amount on the spot.

"May I pay for that?" Clark asked the judge, video from the courtroom showed. "I can handle a million right now, easily."