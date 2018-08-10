Holy Fire expands to more than 18,000 acres

CORONA, Calif. — The Holy Fire acreage grew to 18,137 acres with containment remaining at 5% Friday morning, said authorities.
The fire appeared to threaten homes in Lake Elsinore, prompting new mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders Thursday.
Police arrested 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark in relation to the fire. Clark was arrested on two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest Wednesday.
The fire sparked and began growing at a rapid speed Monday.