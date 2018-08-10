Holy Fire expands to more than 18,000 acres

CORONA, Calif. — The Holy Fire acreage grew to 18,137 acres with containment remaining at 5% Friday morning, said authorities.

#HolyFire morning update: 18,137 acres and 5% contained. For those wondering about containment, the hand/containment line grows as the fire grows. We continue to actively engage, but cannot get ahead of the fire. pic.twitter.com/We1OJuJIbB — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 10, 2018

The fire appeared to threaten homes in Lake Elsinore, prompting new mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders Thursday.

⚠️⚠️CORRECTION⚠️⚠️#Holyfire new mandatory evacuations for Elsinore: in effect for all homes on the mountainside of Lake St and southwest of Grand Ave to Ortega Hwy https://t.co/E9Kb2qLuiB — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 9, 2018

#Holyfire VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS are in effect for the Shoreline community- area in pink pic.twitter.com/UZ8GepvjMh — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 9, 2018

Police arrested 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark in relation to the fire. Clark was arrested on two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest Wednesday.

An arrest has been made in relation to the Holy Fire. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into Orange County Jail on August 8, 2018, on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/CMspxOIvSk — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 8, 2018

The fire sparked and began growing at a rapid speed Monday.