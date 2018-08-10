Family escapes fire that destroyed historic house in Ramona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. - A granny flat in Ramona was destroyed by a fire that spread to the main house early Friday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and was initially contained to the smaller house on the 600 block of B Street, fire officials said.

SkyFOX flew over the area as a dozen firefighters made a "defensive attack" on the blaze. It appeared the flames spread to the main house by 6:15 a.m.

The daughter of the homeowners told FOX 5 her family has lived on the property for decades. She has said the house was a historic home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported. All of the residents were able to get out of the house.