Ellen DeGeneres kicks off first stand-up tour in 15 years at Balboa Theater this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Arguably the most consistently successful female comedy star of her generation, and the host of one of daytime TV’s most popular shows, Ellen DeGeneres may hold the record as the most beloved stand-up comedian who hasn’t done a stand-up comedy tour in a very long time.

How long?

A full 15 years, to be exact. But that’s about to change, starting in San Diego this weekend.

On June 14, DeGeneres announced a three-city summer stand-up comedy tour, which kicks off Aug. 10-12 at San Diego’s 1,339-capacity Balboa Theater. Those shows — for audiences 18 and up — sold out in an instant, as did her dates in San Francisco and Seattle, where her shows will be filmed for a Netflix special.

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “And I’m writing it now. I can’t wait. … I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix and chill with me. How about that?”

When: 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Balboa Theater, 868 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter

Tickets: Sold out (must be 18 or older to attend)

Phone: (800) 745-3000

Online: ticketmaster.com

Read George Varga‘s full report on San Diego Union-Tribune.