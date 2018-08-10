× Bethenny Frankel’s ex-boyfriend found dead in Trump Tower: TMZ

NEW YORK – The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Bethenny Frankel was found dead in Trump Tower in New York City Friday, TMZ reported.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields may have died of a drug overdose, according to TMZ’s report.

Police told TMZ they received a call around 9 a.m. to check on an unresponsive man in an apartment in Trump Tower.

“[Police] learned his assistant had administered Narcan but was unsuccessful in reviving him,” TMZ reported. “Our sources say they believe Shields OD’d on oxycodone … but an autopsy is pending.”

Frankel and Shields were longtime friends before starting a relationship a couple of years ago.