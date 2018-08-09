Tomato farmers benefit from summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif -- This summer's extreme heat has had a negative effect on some local farmers and their crops, but tomato farmers tell FOX 5 they're actually reaping the benefits of the high temperatures.

Priya Singh says the heat has his family's "Oceanside Pole" tomato farm thriving.

"We've had optimal growing conditions," said Singh. "Our tomatoes have grown bigger this year from last year."

Singh attributes this years success to their location.

"We have the best climate. We are 10 miles away from the coast. It really allows us to do a good job with our grows," Singh said.