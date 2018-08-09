Outage knocks out power for 2K, closes City Hall in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More than 2,000 people in Oceanside were left without power Thursday morning in an outage that closed all offices at City Hall.

The city announced that any utility bills due Thurday would not incur additional charges and no services would be disconnected. People with questions about meter services were directed to call (760) 435-5890.

The San Diego Gas and Electric outage map showed that the outage started around 10:46 a.m. and was expected to be over at 1:30 p.m.

By 11:30 a.m., about 2,240 customers in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Oceanside Hills were without power. SDG&E crews were assessing the cause of the outage.