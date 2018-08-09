New video warns of risks of hiking Three Sisters Falls

SAN DIEGO – Authorities were warning people of the dangers of hiking in the extreme heat, especially on Three Sisters Falls trail.

San Diego County Sheriff’s helicopter crew has rescued 57 people this year. Sixteen hikers were rescued from the Three Sisters Falls or Cedar Creek Falls near Ramona.

With temperatures hitting triple digits in our backcountry areas, the sheriff’s department, U.S. Forest Service, CAL Fire and other agencies have been busy rescuing hikers who didn’t prepare for the heat and sometimes treacherous terrain.

The Three Sisters Falls trail may be deceiving as hikers go downhill first. Then, they need to go uphill in order to get off the trail – which poses as a challenge for many hikers.

A new public safety video warns hikers of the dangers.

“If you’re not an extreme athlete, you’re really going to struggle getting out,” a U.S. Forest Service official said.

People are advised not to bring pets or young children and to dress accordingly.