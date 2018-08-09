Man, 70, arrested for sex crime while trying to cross border

OTAY MESA BORDER CROSSING, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for a sex offense at the Otay Mesa port of entry, authorities said Thursday.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday 70-year-old Emiliano Gomez-Perez, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the Otay Mesa port of entry, CBP spokeswoman Shalene Thomas said.

Upon secondary inspection, a CBP officer confirmed that the man was wanted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for an outstanding felony warrant for a sex offense, with bail set at $1 million, Thomas said.

The sex offense involved a child under 10 years old, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

CBP transported the man and booked him into Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s department.