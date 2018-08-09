Holy Fire grows to more than 9,600 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Calif. - Fire officials announced Thursday morning that the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest has grown to more than 9,000 acres as crews began their fourth day battling the giant blaze.

The wildfire, which began on Monday near the Riverside County line, has scorched 9,614 acres and remained just 5 percent contained, according to the Cleveland National Forest Service update.

Video showed water dropping helicopters working overnight Thursday as the fire burned near homes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Wednesday for thousands of residents in the Trabuco Canyon and Lake Elsinore areas on Wednesday, the Cleveland National Forest Service announced.

More than 20,500 residents were asked to evacuate about 7,000 homes, according to the Forest Service, KTLA reported.

The blaze was expected to grow to the south, east and north with only limited growth to the west, according to InciWeb, the federal wildfire information website.

The fire is being fueled by hot weather and extremely dry brush, which officials say hasn’t burned in about 40 years.

“It can get dangerous,” Cal Fire firefighter Stephen Aldama said about battling the blaze. “We know where our safety zones are. We know where our escape routes are and that’s huge,” Aldama said.

Evacuation centers were opened at San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano and Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.

The Lake Elsinore school district closed several campuses until further notice.

The Menifee Union School District was also shutting down until further notice, a public information officer said.

Authorities arrested area resident Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, on suspicion of setting the fire. Clark was booked Wednesday on two felony counts of arson, one felony count of threat to terrorize and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the Forest Service.

Clark was expected to appear in court Thursday.