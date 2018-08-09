High tide causes flooding along Mission Bay bike path

SAN DIEGO – A high tide caused water to flood several areas of a pedestrian path near homes in Mission Bay Thursday evening.

Photos from a FOX 5 viewer show water spilling onto the path in front of east-facing homes situated on the western side of the bay. Water was also reported to be flowing down an alley in the area.

Evening high tides of around seven feet are expected to cause minor tidal overflow Thursday through Sunday, according to National Weather Service. South swells from Tropical Storm John are creating higher surf, resulting in strong rip currents that enhance the flooding effects of these high tides.