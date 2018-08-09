Girl killed crossing freeway near San Clemente border patrol station

SAN DIEGO — A girl was crossing the freeway unaccompanied when she was hit and killed by a driver just south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Inspection Facility Wednesday morning.

Officers say its still not clear why the girl — described as Hispanic and a minor — tried to cross the lanes of Interstate 5 northbound near the facility in deep North County.

She had made it to the second lane when she was hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old San Diego man just before 10 a.m.

California Highway Patrol says the man stayed on the scene to talk to investigators while the girl was treated by paramedics and then taken by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Traffic was slowed by lane closures in the area until about noon.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CHP at 858-637-3800.