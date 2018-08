SAN DIEGO — Crews battled flames along Highway 78 near Ramona early Thursday afternoon and some structures were threatened by the blaze, Cal Fire confirmed.

The fire was reported at San Pasqual Valley Road near Highway 78 shortly after 1 p.m. — an area near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual Valley where a brush fire burned more than 350 acres in July.

The blaze had grown to about 15 acres by 1:30 p.m.

#RangelandFire in Ramona is now 75 acres. There is an immediate structure threat to the area of Rangeland Rd. pic.twitter.com/oBrLE6eL1r — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 9, 2018

