Drive-by shooting wounds man sitting in front of home

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot in the leg in the Mount Hope area, police said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Raven Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was sitting outside of his house with a friend when a gold sedan stopped in front of the house and an argument ensued, Heims said.

The car drove away, made a U-turn and returned to the house. As the car drove by, a suspect fired 5 or 6 shots at the victim through the passenger window, Heims said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right leg and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life- threatening, Heims said.

The sedan sped away northbound on Raven Street, Heims said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the incident.