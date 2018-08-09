Don’t miss the grand finale of the San Diego Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights!
-
FOX 5 West Side Story Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
Single-family home prices hit record high in May
-
Shark safely returned to aquarium after stroller heist
-
Photos: The many hats of Del Mar Opening Day
-
Chefs get creative with their summer menus
-
-
Bayside Summer Nights kick off with two great concerts!
-
Stephanie Crowe’s mom warns voters of Summer Stephan
-
Man injured in explosion, fire at OB apartment
-
Storage center for the homeless opens Wednesday morning
-
Top 50 Comedies of the 21st Century
-
-
Padres announcer Ted Leitner to take leave after cancer diagnosis
-
‘Strawberry Moon’ to appear tonight
-
Thieves steal Army vet’s car containing ashes of her father, grandmother