ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Homicide detectives were in unincorporated Escondido to investigate a suspicious death Thursday morning.

The body was found in a vehicle on Country Club Drive near Kauana Loa Drive at 4:40 a.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department official.

A bomb and arson team was assisting in the investigation.

