City Councilwoman Zapf endorses SDSU West stadium plan

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf Thursday endorsed the SDSU West initiative to redevelop the Mission Valley stadium site.

“SDSU West is the right fit for San Diego,” she said. “It is my hope that future generations of students are able to attend SDSU and receive all the benefits that come from being a proud SDSU alumnus. Our entire community will benefit from a plan that encourages growth in higher education and prioritizes public input from all San Diegans.”

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and representatives from the right-leaning Lincoln Club and Sierra Club environmental organization also joined Zapf at a news conference Thursday to reaffirm their support for the SDSU West proposal.

It calls for a new 35,000-seat Aztecs football stadium, and also includes hotels, retail space, a river park and an academic campus to be shared with commercial office tenants.

The competing SoccerCity initiative also proposes mixed-use spaces, as well as a 23,500-seat professional soccer stadium that could be expanded to accommodate Aztecs football.

Both initiatives appear headed to voters in November.

On Monday, the Fourth District Court of Appeal rejected writs filed by City Attorney Mara Elliott to strike the proposals from the ballot. Elliott had argued that forcing the city to lease or sell property on proponents’ terms was an improper use of the initiative process.

Supporters of whichever measure receives more votes in November, provided it cracks majority support, will likely be given an opportunity to negotiate with the city over the land.