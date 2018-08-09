Amber Alert issued after suicidal father abducts toddler from L.A. home: Police

Posted 11:59 PM, August 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES — An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday after a suicidal father took his 18-month-old son from a home in Los Angeles, police say.

John Jose took his son, Jaden, from a home in the neighborhood of Arleta around 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Jose is described as a 30-year-old Filipino man, 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen in a 2004 blue Audi A4 with California license plate number 7ZVX343.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 9-1-1.

