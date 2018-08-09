Amber Alert issued after suicidal father abducts toddler from L.A. home: Police

LOS ANGELES — An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday after a suicidal father took his 18-month-old son from a home in Los Angeles, police say.

John Jose took his son, Jaden, from a home in the neighborhood of Arleta around 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Jose is described as a 30-year-old Filipino man, 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen in a 2004 blue Audi A4 with California license plate number 7ZVX343.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 9-1-1.

#AmberAlert — Jaden Jose, 18 months old, was taken by his suicidal father, John Jose, at 3:30pm from Arleta, CA. John Jose is described as a 30 year old Filipino 5’5”, 130 pounds, last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4 door Audi, License plate number 7ZVX343. If seen please call 911 pic.twitter.com/Zo9Owv4DBY — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 10, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.