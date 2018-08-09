2 arrested in early-morning standoff, drug bust in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – Two people were arrested and nearly a dozen others evacuated from a home in Ramona as a part of a drug bust Thursday morning, authorities said.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Ramona Station served a search warrant to a home on the 800 block of Rykers Ridge Road at 7 a.m. Investigators said suspected narcotics were being sold at the residence.

According to witness Mark Squire, some children and handcuffed adults sat outside a home as SWAT officers attempted to get two people to come out. He said tear gas was used during the standoff and he heard several shots as officers entered the home.

“After the use of several light sound diversionary devices as well as chemical agents, all thirteen occupants of the residence exited without injury,” Sheriff’s Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

Jacob Whitney, 28, and 40-year-old Beverly Wylbur were arrested and taken to San Diego County jails, according to Stubkjaer. Whitney faces drug charges while Wylbur faces weapons charges.

Stubkjaer did not release details of what happened to the other people evacuated from the home.

Ramona Crime Suppression Team, the Poway Criminal Apprehension Team and East County Gangs Street Team assisted in the search of the property which turned of narcotics, a high-caliber scoped rifle and ammunition.