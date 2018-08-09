$100,000 cello stolen from hotel room

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in tracking down a $100,000 cello stolen this week from a Mission Valley hotel room.

No one was inside the room at the Town and Country Hotel on Hotel Circle North when one or more thieves broke in Wednesday evening and made off with several items, including the rare custom-made musical instrument, according to San Diego police.

The cello bears a manufacturer’s label that reads, “Mario Miralles, 2010 Alta Dena, California.”

Anyone who might be able to help the victim get the instrument back was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.