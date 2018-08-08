× Wild ride ends with SUV smashing cars, hydrant

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash after hitting a parked car and knocking off a fire hydrant in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The first crash happened shortly after 12:05 a.m. at the Kenwood Drive off-ramp from eastbound state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The driver of a Ford Explorer SUV struck a Nissan Altima at the off-ramp before speeding away on Kenwood Drive, Doerr said.

The SUV then slammed into a parked Honda Civic in the 9200 block of Kenwood Drive, struck a fire hydrant and flipped over, Doerr said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Doerr said.

The Nissan driver was transported to Grossmont Hospital with minor injuries, 10News reported.

No details about the SUV driver or the Nissan driver were immediately available.

The SUV driver was being evaluated for DUI, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the incident.