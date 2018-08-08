Police shooting reported in south San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Paramedics were seen loading at least one person into an ambulance after reports of a police shooting in south San Diego Wednesday.
Gunshots were reported near 40th Street and National Avenue in the Southcrest neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.
The shooting apparently involved an officer, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Police are working in several areas near the site of the reported gunshots, and are also investigating claims that a man was injured with a machete, according to the newspaper.
Paramedics were seen loading at least one person into an ambulance around 5:30 p.m., but police have not confirmed whether that person was a shooting victim.
