Police shooting reported in south San Diego

Gunshots were reported near 40th Street and National Avenue in the Southcrest neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.

The shooting apparently involved an officer, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Police are working in several areas near the site of the reported gunshots, and are also investigating claims that a man was injured with a machete, according to the newspaper.

Paramedics were seen loading at least one person into an ambulance around 5:30 p.m., but police have not confirmed whether that person was a shooting victim.

