‘This place will burn’: Police arrest suspected Holy Fire arsonist accused of making threats

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Police arrested a man suspected of intentionally starting the Holy Fire that’s burned more than 4,000 acres near the border of Riverside and Orange counties.

Cleveland National Forest announced Wednesday that 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark was booked into Orange County Jail on arson, resisting arrest and “threat to terrorize” charges.

The Orange County Register reports that Clark had sent an email to a Volunteer Fire Chief in the area warning “this place will burn.” That volunteer chief, Mike Milligan, also told the OC Register that Clark had “run through the community screaming” threats in recent weeks, and that he had a history of bizarre claims and long-running feuds with neighbors.

Of 14 cabins in the area where the fire broke out on Monday, Clark’s is the only one that hasn’t burned, the Register adds.

By Wednesday morning, the fire had burned about 4,129 acres, or 6.4 square miles, forest officials said. The fire was last estimated to be 5-percent contained.

Unhealthy air quality could affect residents across Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with a smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday morning.

Authorities expected the fire to continue spreading southeast and north, InciWeb said.