× Teen with autism found in Mexico after week-long search

SAN DIEGO – An 18-year-old man with autism and epilepsy was located in Mexico and returned safely to his family after he was reported missing last week, police said Wednesday.

Guillermo Gradilla walked away from his home in the community of Alta Vista July 29, according to San Diego police.

He was last seen on July 30, when Metropolitan Transit System officers cited him for fare evasion near 750 E Street in Chula Vista, police said.

Gradilla has a history of running away and had previously traveled to Mexico to find his mother and Los Angeles to find his father, police said.

Police did not release details of how Gradilla was found.