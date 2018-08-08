Police arrest man accused of hitting cop with hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- With the help of a fast-acting bystander, police arrested a man accused of a bizarre rampage in downtown El Cajon Wednesday, destroying property, trying to rob an armored truck driver and hitting an officer with a hammer.

Witnesses at the Jack in the Box on Main Street said they first heard a man making threats to the driver who was inside the store collecting cash. The man was reportedly waving a hammer and demanding money.

Later, witnesses said the man started swinging the hammer at the restaurant's windows, shattering panes of glass at the fast food joint and shouting incoherently.

Police say they were notified of the rampage when the armored truck personnel activated an alarm. Officers swarmed the area and tried to subdue the man, using a stun gun but struggling to pin him down. At one point, police say the man hit an officer in the head with the hammer, injuring him. Police say the officer is expected to recover fully.

Eventually, a patron inside the Jack in the Box joined the effort to bring the man down, tackling him and putting him in a headlock with the help of officers. The man was finally taken into custody.

A woman who police believe was accompanying the suspect was also reportedly seen at the scene with an ax. She was detained as well.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.