Neighbors: Marijuana greenhouses burn in North County fire

RAINBOW, Calif. — A brush fire in a rural neighborhood in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County blackened about an acre and a half Wednesday and destroyed three greenhouses at what neighbors called a marijuana farm.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons around noon in the area of Fifth Street and Camino Rainbow in the unincorporated Rainbow community, according to Cal Fire.

Sheriff’s deputies closed traffic lanes in the immediate area as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which took about 45 minutes.

One person was injured in the process of evacuating the area, but was treated at the scene without being sent to the hospital. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Neighbors were monitoring the blaze closely out of concern that wind might spread the flames to homes nearby. Residents said the farm was known for growing marijuana. The apparent smell of cannabis permeated the air surrounding the blaze.