Holy Fire rages for 3rd day in Cleveland National Forest

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. – A blaze that prompted evacuation orders in two Orange County communities continued to scorch thousands of acres in the Cleveland National Forest for a third day on Wednesday.

The Holy Fire quickly spread after erupting on Monday afternoon near the Riverside County line, forcing evacuations in Trabuco and Holy Jim canyons, KTLA reported.

A Tuesday evening update on the federal wildfire website InciWeb said the flames have burned 3,399 acres, or about 5.3 square miles. The fire was last estimated to be 5 percent contained.

Officials issued evacuation orders for the Blue Jay and Falcon Group campgrounds as well.

They also called for voluntary evacuations in the following areas: Highway 74 west from the Lookout Roadhouse to the Nichols Institute, the El Cariso village, Rancho Capistrano, Horsethief Canyon and Glen Eden. There were no evacuation orders issued for Sycamore Creek or Lake Elsinore, the Orange County Fire Authority and the Cleveland National Forest announced Tuesday night.

Unhealthy air quality could affect residents across Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with a smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday morning.

Authorities expected the fire to continue spreading southeast and north, InciWeb said.

Crews have been battling the flames amid triple digit temperatures, but Tuesday evening’s update indicated that conditions could improve with slight cooling and some increase in humidity.

The area had not burned in about 40 years, according to a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson. At least one structure has been destroyed, the agency said Tuesday morning.

Nearly 400 personnel were responding to the blaze. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.