First Muslim woman poised to join Congress

LANSING, Mich. — Rashida Tlaib will likely be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress after CNN has projected her to win the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th District.

Tlaib, who beat a crowded field of Democrats to win Tuesday’s primary, will not face a Republican opponent in November’s general election. She can still be opposed by a write-in candidate, but would be the overwhelming favorite in the deeply Democratic district.

“The winner of tonight’s primary will win the election,” Andy Goddeeris, Tlaib’s campaign manager, said on Tuesday. “No doubt about it.”

Tlaib, the eldest daughter of Palestinian immigrants, was one of more than 90 American Muslims running for office this year. In 2008, she was the first Muslim woman ever to serve in Michigan’s state legislature.

The congressional seat had been held by former Rep. John Conyers before he resigned in December amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Tlaib is also running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in a primary for the special election in the district, and the winner will serve from November until the beginning of the next Congress. CNN has not yet called the results for that race. The general election primary Tlaib won is for the full two-year term that begins next January.