Faye Spanos, mother of Chargers owner, dies

SAN DIEGO – Faye Spanos, the mother of Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos, died Tuesday at the age of 92.

The football team said Spanos passed peacefully Tuesday night. They did not release the cause of death.

“Faye was the essence of grace, compassion, humility, and kindness. Her devotion to her family and her deep faith in God guided her throughout her life. Faye was a blessing to all who knew and loved her,” the team stated. “Faye Spanos will be missed terribly by her family and by all who knew her.”

Funeral arrangements were expected to be announced in upcoming days.

Faye’s husband, Alex, purchased the Chargers in 1984. He announced in 2008 that he was suffering from dementia. They had been married since 1948.

Faye was a mother to four children, grandmother to 15 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 10.