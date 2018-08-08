× Chula Vista Little Leaguers must win Wednesday to keep World Series hopes alive

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The all-star team from Chula Vista’s Park View Little League will again be in a must-win situation Wednesday when it faces its counterparts from the Tri City Little League in the West Regional.

The game between the Southern California and Northern California champions is a rematch of Park View’s 16-8 victory Sunday in the opening game for both teams in the regional.

The subscription streaming service ESPN+ will livestream the 7 p.m. game from Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, the site of the entire modified double-elimination tournament.

The winner will advance to a semifinal Friday against the loser of Thursday’s game between the all-star teams from the Honolulu and Las Vegas’ Silverado West little leagues, the tournament’s only two undefeated teams.

Park View avoided elimination Tuesday by defeating its counterparts from Tucson, Arizona’s Sunnyside Little League, 9-5, with Jose Mendoza hitting a three-run homer in the first inning. Mendoza’s home run drove in Allan Camarillo, who reached first on an error, and Michael Rodriguez, who walked.

Park View combined singles by Camarillo, Kenneth Skinner and Conner Alonzo, two walks and two wild pitches, including one on a third strike, for four runs in the bottom of the third, increasing its lead to 7-0.

Park View added two runs in the fourth.

Ivan Rodriguez Jr. led off with a double and scored on Joseph Anderson’s ground out. Michael Rodriguez stole home for the second run. He singled, advanced to second when Mendoza was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Anderson’s ground out.

Sunnyside, the Arizona state champion, scored three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth and final inning.

Kainoa Baptista, the first of Park View’s four pitchers, was credited with the victory, shutting out Sunnyside over the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking one.

Sunnyside starter Cristobal Lorta was charged with the loss, allowing nine runs, eight earned, and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking four, hitting a batter and throwing three wild pitches.

Park View is 13-1 over four tournaments. Sunnyside concluded the summer 12-2. It went 12-0 in two tournaments in Arizona leading up to the West Regional, where it lost both its games.