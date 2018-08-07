Supervisors authorize $25 million for affordable housing projects

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized county staff to enter into negotiations and award up to $25 million for the development of 503 units of affordable housing across seven properties.

The Innovative Housing Trust Fund will subsidize developments intended for the homeless, including veterans and those with special needs; low- income seniors; people with a mental illness or history of substance abuse; domestic violence survivors; and people with developmental disabilities.

“This is good news for so many families in San Diego,” Supervisor Ron Roberts said. “(The developments) are going to be extremely important in providing affordable housing.”

Properties will be located in the cities of Poway, San Marcos, Vista and San Diego, specifically the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Southcrest areas. Construction is expected to be completed in December 2021.

The county released a notice of funding availability for the program last December.