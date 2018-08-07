Dead fetus reportedly found on plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK — A cleaning crew found a dead fetus in the bathroom of an American Airlines plane early Tuesday.

According to sources, Flight 1942 from Charlotte, North Carolina, arrived at Terminal B on Monday around 10:44 p.m.

The fetus was found inside the plane’s lavatory early Tuesday morning and authorities were called around 6 a.m., according to WPIX. The plane was parked inside a hangar at the airport when crews made the discovery.

American Airlines flights at Terminal B may experience some delays due to an out of service aircraft. Please check with @AmericanAir before your departure. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

The crew called LaGuardia police the next day at 6:01 a.m., sources said.

The Office of NYC Medical Examiner issued a statement to WPIX:

“We’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release determination when investigation is complete.”

American Airlines has confirmed an investigation is underway, and released the following statement.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information,” an American Airlines spokesman said.

The account later tweeted to a frustrated customer that planes may be delayed “due to the medical needs of a customer.”

The out of service @americanair plane at Terminal B has been cleared. No further operational impacts are anticipated for fliers. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

The Queens District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.