SeaWorld slashes 125 jobs to cut costs

SAN DIEGO — In a move to continue trimming costs, SeaWorld Entertainment is cutting 125 positions companywide, including an unknown number in San Diego, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The announcement comes just one day after SeaWorld released an upbeat earnings report that showed continued attendance and revenue gains during the second quarter of 2018. Executives, though, signaled that the company’s cost-cutting efforts have not yet ceased.

They noted that the company had already reached a previously stated goal of $40 million in cuts and was looking to trim $50 million more in expenses.

SeaWorld, in a statement Tuesday, characterized the latest layoffs as part of a companywide “restructuring program to better position it for continued growth and financial success.”

