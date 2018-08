× Park View stays alive in West Regional, defeating Tucson 9-5

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Park View Little League of Chula Vista beat Tucson Sunnyside Little League Tuesday in an elimination game at the West Regional.

The team from Chula Vista beat the Arizona team 9-5 in six innings.

Park View will play another elimination game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. They need to win three more games to advace to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.