Navy crewman killed in helicopter accident at North Island

CORONADO, Calif. (June 22, 2018) Two HH-60H Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the "Firehawks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85 prepare to land at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado during the Navy Employer Recognition Event. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy reserve Sailor employees and invited to attend the one-day event that included a tour, static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57 and a demonstration of the combined capabilities of SEAL Team 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley/Released)
CORONADO, Calif. — One sailor was killed and another injured last week when a fuel tank fell from an HH-60 helicopter at Naval Air Station North Island, the Navy confirmed Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The incident, first reported by Military.com, occurred around 6:30 p.m. on July 30 during what is called a “hot seat” exercise, meaning the engines of the aircraft were left on.
Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class Jonathan Richard Clement and another unnamed sailor were conducting a post-flight inspection of an HH-60 helicopter when a fuel tank fell off, injuring them both, a Navy spokesman said.
Cmdr. Ron Flanders, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, said Clement was transported to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. The next day Clement’s family chose to remove life support and he died.
The second sailor was treated and released the same day with minor injuries.
