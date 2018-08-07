Lawmakers demand answers from DMV about long wait times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Department of Motor Vehicles about hours-long wait times.

The agency claims it is because Californians are updating their licenses to meet new federal security standards. To address the problem, the DMV said it has hired hundreds of people, extended office hours and has opened up 60 offices on Saturdays. However, it wants as much as an additional $26 million to cut down on wait times.

On Tuesday, FOX 5 visited one of San Diego County's busiest locations -- the office on Normal Street in Hillcrest.

Maria Giraud recently lost her identification card, and let FOX 5 follow her through the process of getting a new one. First, she waited in a line outside the DMV for about 10 to 15 minutes to fill out an application and then got a number to wait in another line.

“Boring. People are falling asleep,” Giraud said.

Giraud stood and sat down for about an hour and a half before her number was called. After being switched and going up to three different people, she was finally helped and then sent to get her photo taken, which was the last step to complete her trip.

Even without taking any type of test, it took Giraud nearly two hours to get out of the DMV.

“It was pretty smooth in comparison, but still not fun to be here,” Giraud said.

To help with long wait times at the location there is a proposal to tear down the building and build a new bigger one. If that is approved, 2021 is when project managers report it would be open to the public.