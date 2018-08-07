Ceiling collapses in Logan Heights home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Five adults were displaced Tuesday when a ceiling collapsed because of a water leak in the roof at a Logan Heights area apartment, officials said.

The collapse was reported around 5:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on Julian Avenue near Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews at the scene found the ceiling in a first floor apartment partially collapsed into the kitchen because of a water leak in the roof, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the five adults displaced by the incident, Munoz said.

An estimate of the damage caused by the collapse was not immediately available.

The owner of the property and the city engineer were notified of the collapse, Munoz said.