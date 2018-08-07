× Holy Fire burns out-of-control in Orange County

SAN DIEGO – The raging fire in Orange County that triggered evacuations as it scorched 4,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest continued to burn Tuesday.

The fast-moving Holy Fire exploded in size after erupting about 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Trabuco Canyon, KTLA reported. The charred land that divides Orange and Riverside counties, officials said.

The blaze quickly grew to 4,000 acres by Monday evening and had 2 percent containment. As of noon Tuesday, no official updates on the acreage and containment had been released. “More accurate mapping” was expected soon, according to InciWeb, the federal wildfire information website.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the communities of Trabuco and Holy Jim canyons, KTLA reported. The Blue Jay, Falcon and El Cariso campgrounds in the Cleveland National Forest, as well as all campgrounds in the Trabuco Ranger District, have also been evacuated.

The public is advised to call the information hotline at 714-628-7085 for updates.