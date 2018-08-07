× City council to decide fate of proposed Chicano Park Museum

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council will consider Tuesday a 20-year lease that would pave the way for a museum and community center at a city-owned property adjacent to Chicano Park.

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center nonprofit has for several decades sought to move into the 9,890-square-feet building at 1960 National Ave., which formerly housed an adult education campus. The vacant property would allow the 48-year-old nonprofit to expand services, programs and exhibitions related to the art, history and sciences of the Americas, with an emphasis on U.S.-Mexico border region cultures.

The proposed center would include a gallery and exhibition space; conference rooms; an archival room; a collections space; and educational training rooms for arts, history, science and hands-on activities.

Under the proposed lease, the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center would pay the city’s annual nonprofit administrative rent, which is currently $3,597 per year.

The nonprofit would be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and capital improvements at the property. However, “if adequate funds are available,” the city may improve systems that “benefit the city,” such as roof, plumbing and electrical systems.

The city is engaging in direct lease negotiations with the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center due to the perceived public benefit expected from the project, and its unique alignment with Chicano Park and the surrounding community.

Chicano Park was established in 1970 under the Coronado Bridge in Barrio Logan. Colorful murals depict historical events and civil rights leaders on bridge pylons throughout the space, which was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

Initial negotiations to create the park resulted in an agreement that the National Avenue building would eventually be operated for community use.

In 1980, the Chicano Park Steering Committee allowed the building to be used for adult education. The committee resumed lease conversations with the city in 2015 after school officials vacated the building.