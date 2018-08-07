Brush fire threatens buildings in North County

DE LUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire responded to the scene of a 5-acre brush fire burning in Northern San Diego in the community of De Luz Tuesday.

De Luz is located near the Riverside County line roughly 15 miles from Temecula.

The fire, dubbed the Cathy Fire had a moderate rate of speed and did pose a threat to buildings in the area.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO at scene of a 2 acre vegetation fire, Daily Rd. x Lynda Lane in DeLuz. Moderate ROS with structure threat. #CathyFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 7, 2018

Fire crews did not call for any road closures or evacuations, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.