Authorities identify woman run over by big rig in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday identified a San Diego woman who was struck and killed by a big rig in a Pacific Beach alley last week.

Terry Marlowe McAllister, 52, was found just before 1:20 p.m. July 29 in an alley near Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street, according to San Diego police.

She was struck by the rear tires of a tractor trailer that had been parked in the alley when the driver started to drive forward to make a delivery at an adjacent store, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Paramedics tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McAllister’s death was listed as accidental, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.