Woman seriously injured after being struck in University City mall parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was struck by a car in a University City mall parking lot remained hospitalized Monday with major injuries.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, when the driver of a Hyundai sedan entered the Costa Verde Center parking lot in the 4200 block of Esplanade Court and apparently did not see the pedestrian, according to San Diego police.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening head and leg injuries, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The 38-year-old Hyundai driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene.

Police don’t suspect drugs or alcohol are factors, but are still investigating the collision.