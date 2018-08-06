SeaWorld reaches tentative settlement with SEC related to alleged securities violations

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld Entertainment disclosed Monday that it has reached an initial settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission related to possible violations of federal securities law.

The disclosure, which included few details other than it could cost the company an estimated $4 million, stems from a notice the company received earlier this year from the SEC notifying it that the agency’s staff was recommending that a “civil enforcement action or administrative proceeding be brought against the company.”

SeaWorld has been under investigation by both the SEC and Department of Justice for executives’ disclosures and public statements in August 2014 and earlier about the impact of the anti-captivity “Blackfish” documentary and trading in the company’s securities, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

SeaWorld also is facing litigation accusing it of misleading shareholders about how the film contributed to falling attendance and revenue. The Department of Justice has intervened in that suit.

