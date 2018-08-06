Man sentenced for killing friend in Lemon Grove in 1986

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who slashed his friend’s throat, robbed him, and dumped his body in a Lemon Grove field more than 30 years ago was sentenced Monday to 26 years to life in state prison.

Stacy Littleton, 53, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Cyrus Jefferson.

Investigators initially determined that Littleton and Jefferson had been together on Oct. 11, 1986, driving around in the victim’s car.

The car was found in East County, and Littleton was arrested on suspicion of killing Jefferson, but the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

At the urging of Jefferson’s sister, sheriff’s cold-case investigators reopened the case last year.

A detective came across a black glove found near the victim’s arm and DNA testing not available in 1986 showed strong matches to both Littleton and Jefferson, leading to the defendant being re-booked on the murder charge.

Defense attorney Jane Kinsey said four friends who implicated Littleton in the crime were “liars and tweakers” who were trying to cover up their own behavior. Kinsey said Littleton had no motive to kill his friend.