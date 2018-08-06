Fatal plane crash in Santa Ana draws large curious crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Large crowds gathered at an Orange County shopping center one day after a twin-engine Cessna crashed there, killing all five people aboard.

The plane crashed Sunday in a parking lot in the middle of a busy strip mall near South Coast Plaza. Monday, businesses were open, but it was not quite business as usual. Remnants of thefatal plane crash remained in the middle of the parking lot.

“That airplane fell down, so everybody was helping. Five people dead," said witness, Lesley Lujan.

Lujan recorded video on her cell phone of the aftermath Sunday after she and her mother witnessed the Cessna as it fell out of the sky and crashed in front of the Staples parking lot.

“God knows why that happened,” said Lujan.

Lujan and her mother returned Monday to take a look at the crash.

“I was like, wow, I can’t believe it did this, I was like surprised. I was crying, because I can’t believe it did that," said Lujan.

And Lujan and her mother weren't alone. Dozens of other came by the crash site.

“I work in the area. We’re here a couple times a week,” said Tammy Zweibel.

Zweibel works nearby and came by to buy something at a nearby business. Most businesses were open at the strip mall, but the crowds of people were mostly curious onlookers who came to get glimpse of or photograph the crash site.

“It’s mind boggling, but being so close to the airport, these things are always on our mind,” said Zweibel.

David Cadavid lives just two blocks away and said it’s not the first time a plane has crashed nearby.

“It happened twice in less than a year,” said cCadavid.

He said a plane crashed in June on Interstate 405. The area is close to the John Wayne Airport, so he thinks it could happen again.

“The people who are driving the planes don’t know their limits,” said Cadavid.

The debris and destruction along with parts of the plane remain in place as the investigation continued Monday. It was a stark reminder to everyone that five people died in the crash.

"I always park right there too, right by where it happened," said Edgardo Anguiar.

He was supposed to shop at the Staples yesterday, but after seeing the crash scene he is grateful he didn’t.

“It’s sad, " said Edgardo Anguiar. "It could happen anywhere."