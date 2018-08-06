Fast-moving wildfire burns 700 acres, prompting evacuations in Orange County

HOLY JIM, Calif. — Evacuations have been ordered as firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire in the Trabuco Canyon area on Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire broke out in the Cleveland National Forest and burned “across the main divide” between Orange and Riverside counties, KTLA reported.

By 2 p.m., the blaze — dubbed the Holy Fire — had grown to 75 to 100 acres, and was spreading rapidly, according to the agency. At around 2:30, officials asked resident in the community of Holy Jim to evacuate as a precaution. By 3:15 p.m., fire officials said the fire had spread to 700 acres.

It was not immediately clear if any structures are threatened.

Get the latest on this developing story from KTLA.com.https://twitter.com/OCFA_PIO/status/1026574579676852224https://twitter.com/OCFA_PIO/status/1026574579676852224

View from Santiago Peak of the #holyfire in Orange County. Image courtesy of HPWREN. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZlstAK3ktZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 6, 2018

Holy Incident: 75-100 acres with rapid rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/PFsxUd8jP8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 6, 2018