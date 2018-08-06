Family of girl hit, killed in Fallbrook speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. — The family of an 8-year-old girl hit and killed by a car in Fallbrook Friday night is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“I didn’t want to believe what my eyes were seeing. My niece had been run over,” said Evelin Nolasco.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Nolasco and her 4-year-old son were with Isabel Garcia, along with her grandmother, on the way to the park near the Fallbrook Community Center. Nolasco says they were walking on the sidewalk when she heard a car too close for comfort. The next thing she knew, her niece had been hit.

“I tragically saw everything unfold in front of my eyes,” said Nolasco.

Officers say Isabel was crossing through an area where the sidewalk dips for cars to turn into the parking lot.

California Highway Patrol confirms the 58-year-old driver, a Fallbrook woman, stayed at the scene after the crash. Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor, however, officers say the case is still under investigation.

Isabel was treated at the scene but died on the way to the hospital.

The young girl’s family says she was spunky, witty and wise beyond her years.

“She was just loving life, every minute,” said Nolasco.

While her family says they still have a lot of questions and hard days ahead of them, they are clinging to their community and their faith to get them through this time. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to assist the family with expenses.

A celebration of life for Isabel will be held August 18 at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook (the time is to be determined).