El Cajon man sets cross-country record in Trans Am Bike Race

EL CAJON, Calif. -- El Cajon resident Peter Andersen just set a record in one of the most grueling cross-country bike races. It's quite a contrast to last year, when a case of pneumonia left him in last place.

For more than 20 years, Andersen has been cycling in competitions all over the country.

"Get away from the office, get away from all the stress in life," said Andersen.

The 50-year-old recently finished first in the 5th annual Trans Am Bike Race, which stretches from the coast of Oregon to Virginia.

Andersen completed the trek in 16 days, 20 hours and 41 minutes, breaking the previous record by nearly 12 hours.

"I knew that was my goal from the get-go," said Andersen. "I knew that's what I wanted to do. But it was pretty amazing, it didn't really hit me until I got home several days later."

In addition to completing the 4,100-mile race, riders were also required to be self-sufficient -- when it came to food and lodging, they were completely on their own.

"My strategy was already in place before I started the race," said Andersen. "I knew the towns I wanted to reach each and every day, but I didn't always get to do that."

Andersen says he paced roughly 15 mph each day, burning up to 10,000 calories and stopping only to refuel at convenience stores.

"Eventually I just started eating a lot of ice cream bars," he said. "Ice cream sandwiches, shakes, pastries. High fat, high sugar."

Running off just three to five hours of sleep each night, Andersen says he climbed more than 185,000 feet in elevation. He endured freezing temps in the Rockies and headwinds in the midwest. Mentally, he says riding became lonely, so he passed the time with music and audio books.

"There's no quitting, that wasn't an option," said Andersen. "I had to make it to Yorktown, had to make it to the monument."

And the finish line turned out to be his favorite part. Andersen says he hopes to use his achievement to educate drivers on road safety.

"Unfortunately I think there's a lot of drivers that don't understand that we are entitled to share the road with them," he said. "We need to be better as a society to help educate the drivers."

Andersen plans to ride his first international race in October at the Japanese Odyssey in Japan.