City council to consider 2-year stadium lease for Aztecs football

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council will consider Monday a lease extension between the city and San Diego State University for the Aztecs to continue playing football at SDCCU Stadium.

The agreement would start January 2019 and extend through December 2020.

Under the terms proposed last month, the city would receive $1.1 million per year from SDSU as well as net parking and concession revenues, which totaled $733,485 in fiscal year 2018. SDSU would also reimburse the city for game-day expenses, as the university does under the current agreement expiring Dec. 31.

The council’s Smart Growth and Land Use Committee advised city staff in July to return to the bargaining table with SDSU to improve the city’s side of the deal before the full council considers the extension.

Subsequently, staff “negotiated with SDSU to improve the amendment’s financial considerations to the city,” according to a city staff report.

SDSU agreed to work with the city to provide additional revenue opportunities, including suite and signage sales, the report said.

The city doesn’t receive a flat rate under the current agreement. Instead, it receives a $1 ticket surcharge, which totaled $154,000 in fiscal year 2018. SDSU also currently retains net parking and concession revenues.